Communities will want new flood defences after many Welsh rivers burst their banks during Storm Callum, Wales' environment agency has warned.

Towns and villages along the rivers Towy, Teifi, Taff, Cynon, Neath and Usk suffered flooding as parts of Wales saw its worst flooding for 30 years.

A 21-year-old man was killed after a landslip in Carmarthenshire and many homes and businesses were flooded.

Natural Resources Wales will "review" the widespread "flooding issues".

Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and south Powys bore the brunt of Storm Callum as the weather caused traffic and public transport chaos - with routes still affected on the Monday morning commute and flood warnings in place.

Almost 5in (13cm) of rain fell in Sennybridge, Powys, in 72 hours and Saturday's strongest gust of wind in the UK was 60mph (97km/h) at Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire.

Image copyright Jade Hanley Image caption North the dog overlooks Crickhowell in Powys as the River Usk burst its banks

Image copyright Derren Jones Image caption The River Conwy burst its banks in Llanwrst

Carmarthen was a no-go area on Saturday night as the River Towy reached critical levels after breaching its flood defences, while the River Teifi reached record levels - more than 15ft (4.5m) on Saturday - which flooded towns like Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter and Llandysul.

Aberdulais near Neath was on evacuation alert as the swollen River Neath threatened nearby homes while a Valleys Line train was evacuated at Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash, after it got stuck in floodwater on the Friday evening commute.

"There will be a large review about the flooding issues and flood protection," confirmed NRW operations manager Huwel Manley.

"There will be a lot of towns and communities calling for new flood defences who at the moment don't have that.

"There is certainly a lot of work to for us, the Welsh Government and local authorities to undertake over the coming months."

Image caption 30 people had to be evacuated to safety as this Valleys Line train was submerged near Mountain Ash on Friday

Image caption Passengers had to be evacuated after this train was stranded at Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taff on Friday

As the Storm Callum clean-up continues in Wales, commuters have been warned of possible Monday morning disruption - although most major roads and rail routes have reopened.

Image copyright Michael Bolton Image caption The River Neath was close to reaching the level of the aqueduct at Aberdulais

Image copyright Angharad Lewis Image caption One of the main streets in Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire, was hit by flooding

The A4042 between Abergavenny and Pontypool is shut in both directions at Llanellen in Monmouthshire after the River Usk flooded.

The A484 between Carmarthen and Cardigan is also blocked in several places - at Cenarth, Llechryd, Cynwyl Elfed and Newcastle Emlyn - after the River Teifi burst its banks.

Rail passengers have also been warned to expect cancellations between Swansea and Carmarthen, while engineers will inspect the infrastructure before services between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction can run on Monday.

Image copyright Facebook/Riverside Cafe Image caption The Riverside Cafe at Newcastle Emlyn in Ceredigion was overwhelmed as the River Teifi burst its banks

Image caption Flooded fields in Carmarthen on Saturday morning

Valley Line services into Cardiff and trains on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury Cambrian Line are expected to run as usual after the tracks are cleared of flood water.

But buses will replace trains on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury until Tuesday due to flooding in the Llandeilo area.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cows wade through flood water near Llandeilo

Transport for Wales (TfW), which took over running services in Wales from Arriva Trains Wales on Sunday, have warned passengers services could be altered or run at reduced capacity on their first morning commute.

TfW say this is because "several trains have sustained significant damage during this storm due to striking trees and running through flood water" and passengers are advised to check before travelling.

