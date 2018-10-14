Image copyright Andrea Jones / Jonathan Pugh

People have been urged not to ignore barriers to use a "very dangerous" road which has been hit by a landslide near Merthyr Tydfil.

The slip happened on Saturday between Pontsarn and Pontsticill and the road is due to be shut for several weeks.

Merthyr Tydfil council said it received reports motorists had been moving barriers to gain access to the road.

A statement posted through social media said it "cannot stress enough how dangerous this areas is".