Image caption Emergency services are at Blackwier bridge in Cardiff

A woman has been found safe and well following a missing person inquiry in Cardiff which saw emergency services gather at Blackweir bridge.

There had been reports a person had fallen into the River Taff during the aftermath of Storm Callum.

Emergency service personnel, including the Coastguard and fire service, used boats during the search at the river earlier on Sunday.

But South Wales Police confirmed the woman was found safe soon after.