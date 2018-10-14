Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A man who died after a landslide in south Wales during Storm Callum has been described as a 'witty, charming, loyal and beautiful son'.

Corey Sharpling, 21, died as the slip fell on the A484 at Cwmduad between Carmarthen and Cardigan on Saturday.

Mr Sharpling, from Newcastle Emlyn, was killed as torrential rain hit the area causing flooding in many areas.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beautiful son Corey," his family said in a statement.

"Many knew his wit, charm and sense of loyalty and we take those things with us in our hearts.

"We would like to thank the community for their support at this time and also friends and colleagues at University of Wales Trinity, St Davids, Carmarthen."

Mr Sharpling died at the scene at about 17:00 BST on Saturday and Dyfed-Powys Police are supporting his family.

The landslip fell on the main A484 Carmarthen to Cardigan road at Cwmduad at about 17:00 BST

It is believed Mr Sharpling, the youngest of four children, was on his way to his part-time job at McDonald's in Carmarthen when the incident happened.

The road remains closed as council officers clear the area and McDonald's in Carmarthen shut its doors on Saturday as a mark of respect.

"It is a very, very sad day for us as his employer but also the staff who worked with him," said franchise owner Ron Mounsey.

Corey Sharpling was believed to be on his way to work at McDonald's in Carmarthen when tragedy struck

"We send our condolences to his family."

Police said Mr Sharpling was killed as "officers were dealing with" reports a tree had fallen on to the road when a "large scale landslide occurred, which tragically resulted in Corey losing his life at the scene".

"Corey's death will no doubt be a shock to the local community and on behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police I offer my deepest sympathy to his family and friends," said Insp Chris Neve.

"We are currently working with partner agencies to make the area safe for residents and road users and I urge people to stay away from the location at this time."

A local said the Sharpling family moved to Newcastle Emlyn 10 years ago.