In Pictures: Storm Callum puts Wales under water
- 14 October 2018
Wales has suffered damaging flooding after a weekend of severe weather caused by Storm Callum.
Several towns and villages suffered flooding, with the worst affected counties being Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and southern Powys.
One man died after a landslide in the village of Cwmduad in Carmarthenshire.
Here is a selection of the most striking images from the flooding in Wales.