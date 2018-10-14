Image copyright Rachel Beston Image caption Aberaeron harbour took a battering during Storm Callum, with several boat suffering damage

Wales has suffered damaging flooding after a weekend of severe weather caused by Storm Callum.

Several towns and villages suffered flooding, with the worst affected counties being Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and southern Powys.

One man died after a landslide in the village of Cwmduad in Carmarthenshire.

Here is a selection of the most striking images from the flooding in Wales.

Image copyright Derren Jones Image caption The River Conwy burst its banks in Llanwrst

Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption High winds battered coastal areas like Aberystwyth on Friday

Image copyright Phillip Jones Image caption Water levels in Aberdulais reached shin height on Saturday morning

Image copyright Facebook/Riverside Cafe Image caption The Riverside Cafe at Newcastle Emlyn in Ceredigion was overwhelmed as the River Tiefi burst its banks

Image copyright Frank Moore Image caption Aberystwyth seafront on Friday afternoon

Image copyright Daniel James Image caption This garage and caravan in Carmarthen were hit by rising waters

Image copyright Dafydd Williams Image caption Vans from the post depot in Carmarthen had to be moved to the local supermarket due to the flooding

Image caption Flood water poured through farm gates like at this one in Libanus, Powys

Image copyright Vanessa Zara Davies Image caption One of the routes into Crickhowell was blocked on Saturday morning

Image copyright Claire Kingdon Image caption Flood water was attempting to creep into this pub in Crickhowell

Image copyright Angharad Lewis Image caption One of the main streets in Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire, was hit by flooding