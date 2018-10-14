Pedestrian run over and killed in Ruthin
- 14 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has been run over and killed in Denbighshire.
The man, who was in his 40s, was hit as he walked on the A494 in Ruthin, towards Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, at about 01:40 BST. The road will be closed for several hours.
Sgt Jason Diamond of North Wales Police said: "He is local to the area and our sympathies go out to his family."
The force has appealed for anyone who saw the man walking on the A494 between 01:00 and 01:40 to come forward.