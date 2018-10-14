Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Locals say 'it has never been as bad as this' as Storm Callum batters Wales

More rain could add to flooding woes brought by the fatal Storm Callum.

Rivers burst their banks, some homes were flooded and some lost power while travel was affected as Wales bore the brunt of torrential rain on Saturday.

A man died after a landslip at Cwmduad, in Carmarthenshire and police in the county have urged people not to travel.

The worst of the weather has passed but more rain will add to already saturated ground and flooded areas with nearly 30 flood warnings still in place.

Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and south Powys has suffered the most over the last 24 hours and river levels are expected to start receding later as drier weather moves in.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "River levels in parts of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire are still exceptionally high and a number of roads and bridges remain closed.

"Officers continue to deal with a landslide on the A484 at Cwmduad, Carmarthenshire, where tragically a man has died. The road is closed and will be for some time.

Image copyright Facebook/Riverside Cafe Image caption The Riverside Cafe at Newcastle Emlyn in Ceredigion was overwhelmed as the River Tiefi burst its banks

"Our advice is to only travel if it is essential. If you need to make a journey, check for road closures beforehand.

She added: "More rain is expected but at much lower levels than we've seen over the past few days.

"River levels are expected to drop over the next 18 hours, when more will be known about the full effect of the storm."

Image copyright Rachel Beston Image caption Boats in Aberaeron harbour were dislodged during the storm

Natural Resources Wales said it was about 30 years since there was flooding "of this size and significance" after the flood defences in Carmarthen were breached by the river Towy for the first time since they were built.

The Cwmduad death was the second fatality of the storm around the UK after a man was swept into the sea in Brighton, East Sussex.

Further flood warnings are in place in Scotland while about 2,000 homes and businesses in England have been without power with some flood defences breached.

The weather in Wales has been forecast to start drying out from the afternoon but the impact of the storm will still be felt in the days to come.

Transport for Wales, on its first day as Wales' new rail operator, said several trains suffered "significant damage" during the storm due to hitting trees and running through flood water.

A statement added: "This will result in services being altered and operating with reduced capacity on Monday."

Some roads have also been closed to flooding but all major routes are open.

