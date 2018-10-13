Image copyright Google Image caption Police confirmed a man had died following a landslide on the A484 at Cwmduad

One person has died after a landslide in Carmarthenshire as Wales was battered by Storm Callum.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it is "dealing with" a landslip at Cwmduad on the A484 between Carmarthen and Cardigan where a person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers are supporting the dead person's family and the road is closed.

Carmarthenshire is one of the worst hit areas by Storm Callum as torrential rain has caused rivers to burst their banks and flood towns and villages.