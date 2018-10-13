Image copyright Penarth Coastguard

A 32-year-old man has died after falling into a marina in south Wales.

Two people were plucked out of Penarth Marina in the Vale of Glamorgan late on Friday night as torrential rain and high winds from Storm Callum hit Wales.

Penarth coastguard said one of the two casualties was unconscious after being pulled out of the water at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

A man from Penarth later died in hospital while a 35-year-old woman from the area did not suffer any injuries.

South Wales Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious but investigating officers are appealing for witnesses.