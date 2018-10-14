Image caption Keeping Faith, starring Eve Myles, is nominated for six Bafta Cymru awards

Grammy winning song writer Amy Wadge has said she will be proud to celebrate Wales at a glittering Bafta Cymru awards ceremony.

She is one of the nominees for original music alongside composer Laurence Love Greed, for the BBC Wales and S4C hit drama Keeping Faith - Un Bore Mercher.

It is one of six nominations for the show - including best actress for its star Eve Myles.

Channel 4's Born To Kill also has six nominations in this year's awards.

"Bafta Cymru is extremely important, because we are a country and Wales has many, many different parts to it that other people outside the country aren't going to celebrate," said Wadge, who won a US Grammy in 2016 for co-writing Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.

She said the ceremony in Cardiff's St David's Hall really reflected the "hard work" of the film and television industry's "unsung heroes".

"There aren't a whole lot of award ceremonies for the people who do incredibly long and painstaking work, like the camera work, and the sound, the set design, the costume. For that reason alone it makes it incredibly important," she added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wadge won a Grammy with Ed Sheeran for Thinking Out Loud

But there will also be plenty for red-carpet watchers to see on Sunday, as the event attracts the stars of screen and TV.

Ioan Gruffudd is nominated for best actor for his role in ITV's Liar, along with Jack Rowan in Born To Kill, Mark Lewis in Keeping Faith, and Rhodri Meilir in another BBC Wales drama Hidden - Craith.

Eve Myles finds herself nominated in the best actress category for playing Faith Howells in Keeping Faith, with Gwyneth Keyworth up for her role as Megan in Hidden, Annes Elwy for Little Women and Casualty's Amanda Mealing.

Speaking to BBC Wales, musician Wadge revealed she wrote her songs for Keeping Faith after its star "reached out" to her.

"Eve and I go way back, we were in drama school at the Royal Welsh college together," she said.

"Then, I got to watch with everybody else, this amazing piece of drama unfold with my songs kind of appearing all the way through."

The songwriter said she had almost completed writing new songs for the second series of the show, after it became the BBC's most successful non-network drama in over 20 years.

"It's so lovely that now I am part of the continuing story, which means the world to me," said Wadge."

Red carpet coverage is being streamed on Bafta Cymru's Facebook page and YouTube channel this year, kicking off at 18:00 on Sunday, before the main ceremony again hosted by BBC Wales and Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens.