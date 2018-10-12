Image copyright Met Office Image caption The amber warning covers most of southern Wales

Hundreds of homes are without power and there is travel disruption as Storm Callum sweeps across Wales.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy rain from Friday morning into Saturday, while most of the rest of the country is covered by a yellow warning.

Winds hit 72mph (116km) at Capel Curig, Conwy, with 15mm (0.6in) of rain falling in three hours near St Davids.

The flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place in south Wales, including in Cardiff and Swansea.

Amber warnings can mean:

Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and cancellations to some train and bus services are likely

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities could be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely

Yellow warnings are issued for less severe weather

The worst of the rain is expected to be on south and south-facing hills, with 120mm to 160mm (4.7in to 6.3in) predicted, according to the Met Office.

The yellow warning for wind affects the west of the country and is likely to cause problem on road, rails and ferries.

Meanwhile, the majority of Wales is covered by a yellow warning for rain and motorists have been warned to be prepared for poor driving conditions.

Hundreds of homes were left without power on Friday morning, with properties in Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire affected, along with in the Whitchurch and Llanishen areas of Cardiff.

Arriva Trains Wales said a bus replacement service is in place for commuters from Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd.

The A55 Britannia Bridge between Anglesey and the mainland has been closed to high-sided vehicles and the speed restricted to 30mph.

One lane is shut on the M48 Severn crossing and the A454 is closed at Beaumaris, Anglesey due to fallen trees.

Dyfed-Powys Police has also warned motorists to take care on rural roads, particularly on mud run-off near gateways.

Ferry crossings to Ireland are expected to be heavily disrupted. Irish Ferries has cancelled all crossings between Holyhead and Dublin until 14:30 BST on Friday, while Stena Line has also cancelled services.

North Wales Police has tweeted about a fallen tree and phone line causing problems on Bethel Road, Caernarfon, Gwynedd.