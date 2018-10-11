Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bangor were denied a UEFA and Tier One Licence, which is mandatory to play in Welsh football's top tier

Gaps in the accounts for Bangor City FC have been highlighted by financial auditors, documents show.

The club were refused a licence by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to continue playing in the Welsh Premier League because of financial issues.

Issues raised by auditors in the 2017 accounts include "missing key documentation" for the first three months of the year.

The club has been contacted for comment.

The auditors' documents, published on Companies House, also reveal a lack of documentation around a large share transfer.

An auditor's report provides an independent opinion to shareholders as to whether the filed accounts present an accurate and comprehensive view of a firm's financial affairs.

In the documents posted online on Thursday, auditors for Bangor City FC said they were "unable to determine whether adequate accounting records had been kept" at the club.

They also stated they had not "obtained all the information and explanations" that are considered necessary for a financial audit.

But auditors added they had not "identified material misstatements in the director's report".

Image copyright Bangor City FC Image caption The club were relegated to the second-tier Cymru Alliance due to financial issues

The auditors found key information was missing between January and April 2017.

As a result they state they could not "test income and expenditure" for the period.

"We were also unable to satisfy that adequate documentation has been received in relation to cash shares totalling £258,000," the report continued.

Those concerns relate to the transfer of 258,000 shares to the company Vaughan Sports Management Ltd, a move which gave the firm significant control of the club.

Bangor City FC has previously confirmed the reasons for the club's relegation to the Cymru Alliance were related to annual financial statements and future financial information.

It is understood the club was told to improve issues with their books following an application for a licence last year.