William Wayne Edwards was imprisoned in 2012 for "chatting up" a woman of 82 in a Wrexham library

A man who raped and sexually assaulted elderly women has been banned from entering cemeteries.

William Wayne Edwards served 12 years for raping an 84-year-old woman in 1992 and another seven for the sexual assault of an elderly person in 2002.

Magistrates in Caernarfon barred him from graveyards unless visiting a memorial for a family member or close family friend.

He must notify police of the proposed time and date of any visit.

Edwards, who opposed the court order, was also jailed in 2012 after he took an 82-year-old woman for a drink.

The 52-year-old, of Bangor, Gwynedd, had breached an order imposed in 2010 after he approached a 92-year-old woman to try and get her contact details.

A judge once said he agreed with an assessment that he posed "a very high risk of harming elderly victims over 80 by serious sexual assault".