Image copyright LDRS Image caption Opponents of the plan staged a protest outside the Vale of Glamorgan council offices in Barry

Hundreds of jobs could be lost to the Vale of Glamorgan if a £2.3m traveller park goes ahead, opponents to the plan say.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition objecting to proposals for a 20-pitch site on empty land in Sully.

The backer of a plan to set up 44 business units nearby said he was pulling out in protest.

Council cabinet member Andrew Parker said the location was chosen to replace an existing unauthorised site nearby.

Residents demonstrated outside the Vale of Glamorgan council offices in Barry on Wednesday when the plan was debated by a scrutiny committee.

Campaigners have said people feared an increase in anti-social behaviour and a fall in house prices, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The site earmarked for the pitches is to the back of properties in Hayes Road

Andy Ismail, director of Dawan Developments, said he was withdrawing an application to build business units at the nearby Spider Camp.

"[A traveller site] is going to affect the viability of the area both financially and from businesses wanting to move in," he said.

"[The council] is risking the loss of hundreds of jobs."

Image copyright Vale of Glamorgan council Image caption The 20-pitch site is intended to replace an unauthorised camp nearby

Richard Leigh, who has lived in the area for 15 years, claimed people currently camped on Hayes Road were "new age" travellers who were "scared" by the proposals and would not move to the planned site.

Mike Ingram, operational manager of housing services, said council officers were planning to meet the travellers next week.

All councils in Wales are required to create official sites for Gypsies and travellers under Welsh housing laws.

Bob Penrose, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said he would urge his colleagues to reconsider the location on Monday in view of the "strength of feeling".

But Mr Parker said selecting the site had been a "complex" process and the chosen location "met the requirements".