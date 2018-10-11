Image copyright @TonyJenkins01

Police and council bosses have come under fire after a "large number" of parked vehicles blocked a key route into Cardiff.

The authorities cited public safety for closing part of Rover Way - linking the A48M and Cardiff Bay - for a funeral but did not know how big the event was.

It brought "chaos" during rush hour on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The road has since opened one way but South Wales Central AM Andrew RT Davies said it was unacceptable.

"This unacceptable behaviour is bringing the roads in our city to a grinding halt and it's disgraceful that law-abiding citizens are expected to have to endure severe disruption for what could go on for as long as 24 hours," he added.

"If I were to cause a similar obstruction on the A48 with a tractor or two, they'd be towed away within hours.

"We need to see urgent action from South Wales Police and Cardiff Council - no leeway or excuses should be applied here."

A joint statement from South Wales Police and Cardiff council said: "A decision to close a section of the road, between the Tesco supermarket and the Tremorfa Industrial Estate, was taken in the interests of public safety, which is of paramount concern to authorities.

"South Wales Police and Cardiff Council are working closely to ensure the roads are back to normal as soon as possible.

"The authorities had been told a funeral was taking place [on Thursday morning], although were not aware of the large scale of the event, which only came to light yesterday evening.

"Both the police and the council appreciate this incident has caused a significant amount of inconvenience, and motorists and other road users are thanked for their continued patience."

The eastbound section has reopened and westbound shortly, but motorists have been warned there still could be congestion in the area.