Cardiff road closed until further notice
- 10 October 2018
A road in Cardiff will be closed "until further notice", police have advised.
Rover Way was closed on Wednesday evening in both directions from its junction with Tesco supermarket to Tremorfa Industrial Estate.
South Wales Police have said the road closure is down to "an obstruction" which has caused significant congestion in the area.
Police expect the road to remain closed on Thursday morning and advise motorists to use alternative routes.