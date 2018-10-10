National Theatre Wales in 'honest' talks with writers
A rift between 40 Welsh playwrights and National Theatre Wales appears to have healed.
In a joint statement, both sides said they have begun a "constructive dialogue" following claims NTW was "undermining" Welsh artists.
In September, the playwrights wrote to NTW chair Clive Jones to complain about a lack of opportunities with the company.
It called on NTW to use more Welsh or Wales-based talent in its productions.
NTW said its door was open to discussions, and at a meeting on Saturday some of the writers met NTW management.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday they said: "We met on Saturday for what was an honest, brave and complex conversation - the first of what we hope will be an ongoing and constructive dialogue."
Following the meeting NTW's artistic director Kully Thiarai also tweeted her thanks to the writers.
She wrote: "Heartfelt thanks to those able to attend the meeting today for a really brave, constructive, honest, complex conversation. A great start to moving forward, together."
Playwright Lisa Parry, who was among the signatories to the letter, wrote on Twitter that "it took a lot of courage" for Kully Thiarai to meet the playwrights "and to engage in dialogue. I really admire her for it tbh (to be honest). Here's to moving forward, artists with National Theatre Wales".