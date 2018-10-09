Smoke from Grangetown fire drifts over Cardiff
9 October 2018
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze which broke out in Grangetown, Cardiff.
Three South Wales fire crews were called to the scene on Curran Road at 18:15 BST on Tuesday.
The fire caused a large pall of black smoke to drift over the area.
Two crews from Cardiff Central and one from Roath have since put out the fire, which the service have said was in a large quantity of rubbish inside a disused warehouse.