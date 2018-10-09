Image copyright Sheffield Star Image caption Riley Dexter was last year's British Mini Bike JSM 90 Bambino champion

A seven-year-old boy who was seriously hurt in a motorbike display crash in Llandudno has been described as a "fantastically talented young lad".

Riley Dexter from Sheffield remains in a serious condition at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he was flown to after Sunday's crash.

He had been taking part in a youth display on the promenade in Llandudno between stages of the Wales Rally GB.

Police said two bikes crashed on a road which was closed because of the rally.

A statement from the British Mini Bike Road Racing Championship published on Facebook said: "As some will know, little Riley Dexter was involved in an incident yesterday at a rally display event.

"Very little information is available at the moment except that Riley is in a very serious condition.

"Riley was last year's British Mini Bike JSM 90 Bambino champion and a fantastically talented young lad.

"All the BMB team and I'm sure all of the BMB paddocks' thoughts and prayers are with Jay, Riley and family at this very difficult time.

'Shock to everyone'

"We all wish Riley a very speedy recovery. Come on little man we are all behind you."

A witness to the incident said: "It happened so quick - it's kind of something you can't explain. It's such a shame that it happened.

"But when he came over the jump - bang - it was a shock to everyone."

Supporters have been using social media to send best wishes to Riley Dexter and his family and at least two crowdfunding pages have been set up to raise money for them.

Conwy council said its public protection team would investigate the circumstances of the incident once North Wales Police had finished its initial inquiries.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said it would not be investigating.