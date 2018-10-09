Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The family of Simon Peter Clark say they are "devastated" at his death

A man accused of killing a "wonderful grandfather" found dead at a caravan park is set to stand trial next March.

Jeffrey Ward is charged with murdering Simon Peter Clark at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Mr Ward spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

Kirston Macklin, Linda Rowley and Julie Harris, who are charged with assisting an offender in the death of, are also due to stand trial on 18th March.

Police are still searching for another man wanted in connection with the death of Mr Clark, whose body was found on 28 September.