A car was seen "going like a bat out of hell" seconds before crashing, killing two people, an inquest has heard.

Driver Daniel Deegan, 26, from Banksbarn, Lancashire, died at the scene while passenger Martin Kelly, 41, from Llysfaen, Conwy county, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The crash was on the A547 between Old Colwyn and Llanddulas on 20 December 2017, the hearing in Ruthin was told.

The inquest concluded the deaths were as a result of a road traffic accident.

It heard father-of-four Mr Deegan had not passed his driving test and the Ford Focus he was driving did not have L-plates.

Crash investigator Gordon Saynor said road markings indicated that after going round a left-hand bend the car slid sideways, colliding with a "rocky outcrop" before bouncing back into a van.

Car 'snaking'

The van driver, Jamie Walker , who was not seriously injured, told said: "I'm lucky to be alive. There was nothing I could have done to avoid that."

He told police that he saw the Focus "snaking from side to side, completely out of control", so he moved over to the nearside of the road to try to avoid it.

He estimated the car's speed at 60-80mph, though the limit there is 40mph.

Toxicology tests showed Mr Deegan was below the drink-drive limit but also had metabolites of cocaine in his blood while Mr Kelly would have been over the limit had he been driving, and had also taken some cocaine and amphetamines at some stage.

Elizabeth Dudley-Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of deaths from a road traffic collision on both men.