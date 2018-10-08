Image caption Mr Asghar is said to have made a comment after a training session all AMs received

A Conservative AM has been spoken to about his behaviour, the party has said.

BBC Wales asked the Welsh Conservatives if Mohammad Asghar AM had been spoken to by former leader Andrew RT Davies or current leader Paul Davies about his behaviour.

A Conservative spokesman said a "general behaviour issue" was raised with Mr Asghar in the past.

In response Mr Asghar said he had not been spoken to.

He added that he is not aware that any complaint has been made about his behaviour.

Mr Asghar denies having ever behaved inappropriately.

In May, the National Assembly for Wales voted to approve a new Dignity and Respect Policy highlighting the high standards of conduct everyone in contact with AMs, or anyone associated with the assembly, can and should expect.

AMs have attended training sessions to familiarise themselves with all the relevant issues relating to the new policy.

The BBC has been told the South Wales East AM "expressed his disbelief at the session he received, telling the individual who conducted the session that he talked 'shit' during his presentation".

Image caption Mr Asghar is now a Conservative AM after formerly being part of the Plaid Cymru group

Responding to the allegation Mr Asghar said: "This comment was made during a closed group meeting and was not in relation to the training session at all.

"I have always treated men, women and children with dignity and respect and wish that the BBC treated me with the same dignity and respect."

Mohammad Asghar was first elected in 2007 as a Plaid Cymru AM.

He crossed the floor of the assembly to join the Conservatives in 2009 after claiming he "felt out of tune with the views and policies of Plaid Cymru".

Both Mr Asghar and the Welsh Conservatives were sent detailed questions by BBC Wales.

A spokesman for the Welsh Conservatives said: "A general behaviour issue was raised in the past, and was dealt with immediately.

"Any subsequent allegations will be addressed in a sensitive and appropriate manner."