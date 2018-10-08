Image caption The incident happened on the seafront outside the St George's Hotel

A seven-year-old motorcyclist remains in a critical condition after a crash between two riders during a display team performance at the Wales GB Rally.

It happened on the promenade in Llandudno during a break between race stages on Sunday at about 11:30 BST.

The boy was airlifted to Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital, where he remains.

North Wales Police has launched a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and said camera phone footage would be used.

The incident happened on the seafront outside the St George's Hotel.

Both motorcycles, including the injured boy's, were part of the youth display team.

Temporary Supt Neil Harrison of North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy.

"Footage received by members of the public from their camera phones as well as CCTV from local hotels will now form part of the investigation and I would like to thank all those who have contacted us."

Officers have continued to appeal for any witnesses to the crash to come forward, especially those with video footage.

The final stage of the rally was delayed before restarting with a reduced field of 14 cars.

A Wales Rally GB spokesman said its thoughts were with the family of the child.