Image copyright Hugo Glendinning Image caption Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce has praised the "pool of talent" making TV dramas and films in Wales.

Pryce, who is currently starring in The Height of the Storm in the West End, hopes to return to Wales to work.

Born in Carmel near Holywell in Flintshire, the actor has had a prolific career on stage and screen.

While his play has just opened in London, Pryce's new film opposite Glenn Close, The Wife, has opened and has been tipped for an Oscar.

He plays a Nobel prize-winning novelist in the film, while he also plays an aging writer in The Height of the Storm alongside Dame Eileen Atkins.

Pryce said the stage play appeared complicated on paper, but was "made for performing".

Image copyright Hugo Glendinning Image caption Jonathan Pryce as Andre on stage with Amanda Drew, playing Anne

He told BBC Wales: "You see us in what could possible be our last days together. The play is not set in one particular time period, it jumps backwards and forwards.

"When you explain it, it always appears that the play could be confusing. While it is confusing to read, it is made for performing.

"It is one of the most theatrical pieces I've done. Because the audience have to do some work as they are watching it, in order to work out where they are, who's alive, who's dead."

Image copyright PA Image caption Appearing as novelist Joe Castleman alongside Glenn Close in the new film The Wife

Image caption As Sir Stuart Strange in BBC drama Taboo in 2017

Image caption Playing Cardinal Wolsey in the BBC's adaption of Wolf Hall

Image copyright PA Image caption A West End curtain call for My Fair Lady in 2001

Image caption Appearing in Trevor Griffiths's The Comedians, a BBC Play for Today from 1979

Pryce's big screen break came with Terry Gilliam's Brazil in 1985. He has managed to divide his work between film, theatre and TV. Roles in recent years have ranged from Shylock in The Merchant of Venice to High Sparrow in Game of Thrones.

He said he had watched the recent boom in productions from Wales with interest: "I just wish they would employ me!"

Pryce, 71, added that he had seen two recent Welsh drama series.

"The two thriller series that I have seen, are every bit like Danish television. They are being likened to Scandi-noir. What do you call it in Wales - Valley Noir?

"There always has been this pool of talent that is there (in Wales). And it is great, because it means it will build employment chances for young people to come into the industry. They can be trained up on the job,.

"They have tried it in Ireland, building studios where there were no studios before, on the west coast. So I think Wales will continue to grow."

Image caption Keeping Faith, starring Eve Myles, is one of the new dramas out of Wales

He said he hoped Wales would capitalise on the experience of feature films such as The Wife, which used Scottish locations as a substitute for Denmark.

"The Wife, which I made nearly two years ago now, was supposed to be in Copenhagen but they used Glasgow and the east coast of Scotland.

"And it could just as well have been shot in Wales," he said.

While Pryce has begun a seven week run with The Height of the Storm in London, he will soon be seen on Netflix starring in The Pope.

Pryce plays current Pope Francis, while Sir Anthony Hopkins plays his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI.

"We got on great. I am a huge admirer of Tony Hopkins, and we had a great time.

"We enjoyed the fact that we were two Welsh popes!"

The Height of the Storm is at Wyndham's Theatre until 1 December.