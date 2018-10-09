Image copyright Talgo Image caption Talgo's trains operate in 28 countries including Germany, the USA and Saudi Arabia.

A Welsh port is in the running to be the site of the Spanish train manufacturer Talgo's first UK base, potentially creating 1,000 jobs.

Mostyn in Flintshire will compete with three locations in England and two in Scotland, with a decision next month.

Talgo said that even unsuccessful bids should result in supply chain opportunities for those areas.

The company specialises in the design, manufacture and servicing of fast lightweight trains.

Its trains operate in 28 countries including Germany, the USA and Saudi Arabia.

Talgo plans to manufacture rolling stock at its new UK base rather than assembling parts made overseas which it said should result in more jobs and more opportunities for UK suppliers.

It is on the shortlist for HS2 but also plans to make trains for exporting to foreign markets.

The process of finding a base has been ongoing for the last 18 months and has included the company working with the Welsh Government and the Port of Mostyn.

The other potential locations are St Helens, Leeds and Chesterfield in England, and Hunterston and Longannet in Fife in Scotland.

Negotiation

Asked whether the company had been offered any public money, Talgo's UK director Jon Veitch said: "Indicative commercial offers have been presented to us as part of the evaluation, but it is not something we will discuss openly, and is subject to negotiation.

"Indeed, these incentives are not the overriding decision as we wish to have a lasting legacy and a long term establishment here in the UK."

Image caption Six UK locations are on Talgo's shortlist

The president of Talgo, Carlos de Palacio, said it will draw from materials and expertise across the UK.

"Although there can only be one factory site, we have developed excellent relationships with areas that we have visited.

"We anticipate continuing these relationships to ensure that Talgo provides opportunity across the UK."

The economy secretary Ken Skates said north-east Wales had a "huge amount" to offer Talgo given its long history of manufacturing expertise and its wide skills base.

He said: "This is a tough race with a huge prize of up to 1,000 jobs at the end but I remain hopeful that Talgo will make the right decision for itself and for north-east Wales and choose Mostyn as the location for its UK base."