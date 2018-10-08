Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Steve Baxter has been described as a "dangerous individual" by police

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Crimestoppers has offered the money in the hopes of catching Steve Baxter, 52.

Simon Clark, 54, was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, while Kirston Macklin and Linda Mary Rowley, both 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family said they were "devastated" by his death

The hunt for Mr Baxter, described as "dangerous" by police, has now included searches of properties in Cardiff and Neath and the evacuation and closure of Swansea railway station.

He is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy and was last seen in Bridgend on Friday 28 September.

Mr Baxter, who police say has a Yorkshire accent, has connections in west and south Wales, and south-west England.

He is described as 5ft 5in (165cm) tall and has tattoos on his forearms with the name Chez, entwined circles on his left arm and a serpent on his right arm.

Image copyright DYFED-POWYS POLICE Image caption Steve Baxter is known by a number of names

"Four people have been charged in connection with Simon's murder, but Steve Baxter remains wanted in relation to this offence," said Ella Rabaiotti of Crimestoppers.

"He is a dangerous individual and we're urging people to come forward with information on his whereabouts."