A woman was airlifted to hospital after falling on a Welsh mountain and suffering head and arm injuries.

The woman, who tripped on Cader Idris, in Snowdonia National Park was helped by a rescue team before a coastguard helicopter was call in.

The walker, 76 and from Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, was with a group descending the Pony Path, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

She was "cold but in good spirits" and later flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor.

Because of the pain from suspected fractures, she had been unable to continue on foot and assistance was requested from coastguard helicopter R936.

The woman had fallen on to both arms, which then gave way resulting in her banging her head, rescuers said.

Volunteers and the remaining members of the walking group were safely off the mountain by 20:30.