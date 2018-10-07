Image copyright Mac Morgan Image caption Tense time: Players watch the penalties being taken

A youth team pulled off an "incredible" cup victory six days after their first training session and having never played an official game together.

Gwent County League's Ynysddu Welfare were drawn in the FAW Youth Cup even though they did not have a youth side.

But rather than cancel the match, they put out a call for players to form a team and they won on penalties in Sunday's game against Briton Ferry.

Ynysddu Welfare secretary Ben Murphy said the victory was "unbelievable".

The players aged between 16 and 18 trained for the first time last Monday in readiness for the first-round fixture which ended 2-2 (7-6) penalties.

It all came about as an administration mix-up between the club and cup organisers, the Football Association of Wales, meant they were entered into the competition.

Image copyright Mac Morgan Image caption Ynysddu Welfare players celebrate their victory

The club turned to social media to appeal for players and they were inundated with responses from as far as Essex and Northern Ireland.

But they settled on 21 players from the local area who will be playing an as yet unknown team in the next round of the cup in a month's time.

"I have not thought that far ahead," said Mr Murphy.

He said the team will be excused from the club's usual Monday evening training session so they can rest and enjoy their result.

However, Mr Murphy insisted the side will train twice a week in the run up to their next cup match in November.