Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rally has been taking place in north Wales between Thursday and Sunday

A serious head-on crash between two motorcyclists in Llandudno has delayed part of the Wales GB Rally event.

The crash happened in a break between stages at the race and witnesses said two members of the display team collided while riding on the promenade.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and the final stage of the race delayed until 13:30 BST.

North Wales Police has asked anyone who saw or filmed the crash to contact the force.