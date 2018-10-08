Image copyright Hefin Jones Image caption Residents say the visitors are causing major traffic problems

Residents are calling for a park-and-ride system to curb weekend traffic congestion on a road which is popular with climbers and walkers.

The area of the A5 at the top of Nant Ffrancon in Gwynedd - between Capel Curig and Bethesda near the Ogwen Centre - attracts thousands of people.

Shan Ashton, who lives in Capel Curig, said the visitors were causing major traffic problems.

The Welsh Government said a report on the situation would be ready soon.

Posts of pictures of the congestions on social media have prompted dozens of comments.

Image copyright Google Image caption The same road on a weekday

Ms Ashton said a park-and-ride system would solve the problems and she would also like to see double yellow lines on the road to stop people parking there.

A Welsh Government spokesman said a study was underway on "alleviating parking issues at this popular location".

"The study will also consider whether parking capacity can be increased at existing parking areas in the vicinity," he added.

Image caption Shan Ashton suggested people should park in Capel Curig and Bethesda and then travel by bus

A spokesman for the Snowdonia National Park Authority said it recognised that vehicles parked on the A5 roadside at the top of Nant Ffrancon adjacent to the Ogwen Centre created "significant problems" during busy periods.

He said the authority would have no objection to a consultation on double yellow lines there and - together with the Ogwen Partnership - to try and resolve the problem with a park-and-ride system or alternative parking.

"With a clear increase in the numbers visiting our national parks, the pressure of people and associated parking problems is an ever increasing issue.

"It is possibly time to take a strategic look at how we can ensure sustainable access to iconic locations such as the Ogwen Valley," he said.