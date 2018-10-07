Image caption Neil Calucag, 39, looked for a divine advantage before the start of the race

More than 25,000 runners descended on Cardiff on Sunday for the 15th anniversary of the race in the capital.

A range of competitors from professional athletes to those in fancy dress took to the streets for the 13-mile race.

Here is a selection of the best pictures from the event.

Image caption Club runners got off to a speedy start

Image caption Two-year-old Tobias and mum Victoria cheered on Gareth and Rhys who were running for the British Heart Foundation

Image caption Karen Harris and Gemma Dickin, from Pembrokeshire, are supporting Team Harding in memory of Luke Harding, 30, who died of lung cancer last year

Image caption There was panda-monium in the crowd

Image caption A team from Neem Biotech in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, readied themselves for the start

Image caption Five-year-old Jess got a great vantage point on dad Joe's shoulders