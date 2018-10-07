In Pictures: 2018 Cardiff Half Marathon
- 7 October 2018
More than 25,000 runners descended on Cardiff on Sunday for the 15th anniversary of the race in the capital.
A range of competitors from professional athletes to those in fancy dress took to the streets for the 13-mile race.
Here is a selection of the best pictures from the event.