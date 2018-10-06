Image caption The plums are used in a variety of baked goods

Hundreds of people attended an event to celebrate the Denbigh plum, as campaigners wait to hear if it will be given protected European status.

Denbigh Plum Group hosted the 10th annual event for the fruit thought to have been grown by monks during the 13th Century in the town.

Members want the fruit to be given the same protected name status as Welsh lamb and Caerphilly cheese.

It covers regional and traditional foods whose origins can be guaranteed.

Campaigners believe securing the status, European Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), will give the fruit greater prominence, bring it to the attention of more people and ensure its future.

Image caption Nia Williams said gaining protected status for the plum could put Denbigh on the map

Nia Williams, from the group, said they hope to hear whether their bid has been successful by December. They began the bid process in 2013.

"This has serious implications, not just for food industry, but also tourism for the whole of the Vale of Clwyd, by putting Denbigh on the map," she said.

There are currently 86 protected food names in the UK.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) scrutinises applications before they are presented to the European Commission.

Over the summer there were concerns over a possible shortage of the fruit for this year's festival feast due to the long dry weather.

However, organisers said they received plenty of donations from growers following an appeal.