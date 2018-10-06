Image copyright NTW Image caption Tide Whisperer, set in Tenby, is the most recent site-specific production by National Theatre Wales

Playwrights are due to meet National Theatre Wales managers later to discuss concerns the company is "undermining" Welsh talent.

Some of the 40 signatories of a letter, which criticised NTW's use of non-Welsh artists, will meet representatives at its office in Cardiff.

The Arts Council of Wales, which funds the theatre, is also expected to be represented at the meeting.

National Theatre Wales was asked to comment ahead of the meeting.

The playwrights said they wanted a "commitment to change" from NTW management.

In September, 40 playwrights accused NTW of "undermining" artists, saying it was not supporting Welsh talent and had become a "roadblock" to success.

The comments were supported by actors' union Equity, which released a statement on Thursday criticising a perceived lack of opportunity for Welsh or Wales-based artists. It also criticised NTW's artistic direction, saying its "ethos seems to be changing under its new artistic leadership".

Playwright Tim Price, who has worked with National Theatre Wales in the past, said they wanted to be "valued" by NTW.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, he told BBC Wales: "I'm hoping this can be the start of a healthier relationship with National Theatre Wales where the views of theatre professionals start to play a valued role in the direction of the company.

"The professional theatre community is asking the company to change. And we hope this meeting is where the company can outline their commitment to change."

The playwrights said their request for an independent person to chair Saturday's meeting had been turned down, but they were still prepared to attend.

Mr Price said: "The writers are going into the meeting in good faith, and hope this is the start of a positive journey we can all go on together to making NTW the brilliant and inspiring company we know it can be."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NTW's current artistic director Kully Thiarai

NTW's current artistic director, Kully Thiarai, joined the company in 2016 having previously run Doncaster's Cast performance venue.

She had also directed the NTW show Soul Exchange, set in Cardiff's Butetown, in 2011 under founding artistic director John McGrath.

At the time of her appointment Ms Thiarai said she intended to ensure "that National Theatre Wales continues to be original, radical and relevant".

The company receives around £1.5m in revenue funding from the Arts Council of Wales.