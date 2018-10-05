Image copyright DYFED-POWYS POLICE Image caption Steve Baxter has been described a "dangerous individual" by police

A train station was closed as police hunted for a "dangerous" man who is wanted as part of a murder investigation.

Armed officers were deployed to Swansea Station on Friday morning following reports Steve Baxter was on a train.

However, nobody was arrested, British Transport Police said.

Mr Baxter is wanted in connection with the death Simon Clarke, 54, whose body was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, last Friday.

Four people have been charged in connection with the murder.

Image caption Simon Clark's family said they were "devastated" by his death

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, and Kirston Macklin, 52, Linda Mary Rowley, 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.

They were due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for Mr Baxter, who officers have described as a "dangerous individual".

He is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy and has connections in west and south Wales, and south-west England.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged anyone who sees Mr Baxter not to approach him and contact them.

British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Swansea station shortly before 10am this morning following reports that a wanted suspect was arriving on an incoming train.

"Firearms teams searched the area and the station was evacuated as a precaution.

"No suspect was detained and it has now reopened."