The Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday will have its winners - and those just happy to finish.

And the same can be said for those in the city's business community, in the race to make the most of a busy weekend.

With 25,000 runners in the UK's second biggest half marathon and at least 50,000 spectators around the city's streets, hotels, pubs and restaurants expect an uplift.

Nick Newman, chairman of Cardiff's Licensee Forum, is anticipating a "three to fourfold" increase on a typical Sunday in the capital city.

"It's not the same as a match, concert or event in the stadium," he said, but added the race was good for business on what is "a quieter day generally".

Mr Newman said there tended to be a "ripple effect" with the busiest businesses closer to the end of the 13.1 mile (21km) race as runners celebrate crossing the finishing line.

But not everyone will benefit, with some shoppers put off from visiting the city centre. A full list of Cardiff city centre road closures on Sunday can be found here.

So, what do these three businesses make of this, the 15th event?

The coffee shop

Sophie Williams is the manager of Coffi Co, a small chain of coffee shops in Cardiff and Porthcawl.

She said the impact on business was "very positive" and they prepare to be busier when there are community events that bring a lot of people to the Cardiff Bay area.

She added they have previously adapted opening hours for events such as the Volvo Ocean race where the level of footfall is huge.

The manager, who has been with the company since it started three years ago, said weekends are their busiest time, and "hopefully it [the half marathon] will attract more customers around the stores who are coming out to watch the event".

The sports therapist

James Ogle has been working as a sports therapist for 10 years.

The 32-year-old said over the years the Cardiff Half Marathon had increased business.

He said he gets "multiple phone calls in the two days prior" to the race and his business usually ends up "fully booked".

The soft tissue specialist added: "Many of the people who come to see me for treatment are either a result of injury or final preparation for the Cardiff Half and just want some work done before the race."

The shop that won't be opening

Image copyright Magic and Mayhem Image caption Owner Claire McCartney said the shop has opened on other race days but it has been "so quiet"

Magic and Mayhem, a Harry Potter merchandise shop in the city centre, will be closed on Sunday.

Owner Claire McCartney said it would be "awkward" for staff to get to work on race day because of the road closures and if they could get in there were issues with parking.

She will work at her Bristol shop on Sunday but for the other Cardiff staff the half marathon means they will lose a day's work.

She added that when the shop in Castle Arcade has opened during big events - and it has been open on race day - it has been "so quiet it wasn't really worth us being there".

Cardiff University found that last year's runners spent a total of £2.3m during their visit to the city.

The study took into account spending on food and drink, accommodation, travel, shopping and the race entry fee.

Dr Andrea Collins, one of the authors of the report, said the total boost to the local economy would be "well in excess of this figure", because of a multiplier effect where money spent trickles through the economy to benefit others.

Ben Cottam, from the Federation of Small Business (FSB) in Wales, said with the Champions League Final, the Volvo Ocean Race and celebrations for Geraint Thomas winning the Tour de France, the city had seen that sporting events and achievements "can have a huge impact on smaller firms".

But he said businesses needed to be better at "planning for any negative effects" as well as thinking about how they can capitalise - and for that they need more support.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We work closely with relevant local authorities to help them support businesses to maximise the potential of major events and manage associated challenges."