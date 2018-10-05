Police concern for men who left crash scene in Gwynedd
- 5 October 2018
Police have said they are concerned for two men who left the scene of a serious crash before emergency services arrived early on Friday.
North Wales Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene on the A499 between Glynllifon and Pontllyfni in Gwynedd just after 05:00 BST
Police said they believe the two men, who were driving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck, are currently "staying and working" in the Pwlleli area.
Police are appealing for information.
We are concerned about two males that left the scene before ambulance and police arrived at a serious injury road traffic collision that took place just after 5am this morning on the A499 between Glynllifon and Pontllyfni. (1/2)— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 5, 2018
