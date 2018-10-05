Image copyright Michael Cotton Image caption Rocks below the south summit of Tryfan have been daubed with paint - including the name of a Polish football club

Vandals who have daubed a Snowdonia peak with graffiti have been described as "filthy" and "scumbags".

The name of a Polish football club and references to cannabis and an anarchy symbol have been painted on rocks below the south summit of Tryfan.

Some mountaineers in the area above the Ogwen Valley in Gwynedd have already returned to the 3,000ft peak to start removing the offending paint.

Snowdonia National Park officials described the actions as "idiotic".

The graffiti was caught on camera by walker Michael Cotton who posted the images online, stating: "What is wrong with people?"

There was an immediate backlash as the actions were condemned, and others offered to visit the mountain to help clean off the paint.

The graffiti included the name of the thirdd tier Polish football club Widzew Lodz and the drugs slogan "smoke weed".

Image caption The vandals painted the date of their visit on the rocks - along with an anarchy symbol

Mr Cotton said one individual had already returned to the scene to remove the vandalism.

"Lots of others have also said that they'll help clean it off too. I have a feeling that the graffiti will be gone completely before the weekend," he said.

Image caption Tryfan, at 3,010ft (918m), is one of Wales' most challenging mountain climbs

National park officials added: "The Snowdonia National Park Authority encourages people to go out and enjoy the spectacular landscape of the national park, but also to respect its beauty and ensure that it is left unharmed for others.

"Painting graffiti is not only highly anti-social behaviour, it is also a criminal offence - and we would remind anyone to think twice before undertaking such idiotic acts."