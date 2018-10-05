Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lindy Hemming is one of the recipients of an award at Bafta Cymru

Presenter and broadcaster Mavis Nicholson and costume designer Lindy Hemming will be honoured with special awards by Bafta Cymru.

Nicholson, who has interviewed the likes of David Bowie and Elizabeth Taylor, will receive the special award for outstanding contribution to television.

Hemming will become the 14th recipient of the Siân Phillips Award, previously won by Michael Sheen and Rhys Ifans.

The ceremony is on 14 October.

Hemming, from Carmarthenshire, was voted by the Bafta Cymru committee as the winner of the Siân Phillips Award, which recognises Welsh people who have made a significant contribution to international television production and feature filmmaking.

Hannah Raybould, Director of Bafta Cymru, said: "The Bafta Cymru Committee recognises Lindy Hemming's significant talent and her huge contribution to such an array of films as the Wonder Woman films, the Dark Knight Trilogy, Paddington One and Two, Harry Potter, Topsy-Turvy, Casino Royale, Four Weddings and a Funeral and many more."

She added they were looking forward to celebrating the "extensive career" of Nicholson, from Neath, "and her status as the first female chat show host in the UK."