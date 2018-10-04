Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family said they were "devastated" by his death

Four people have been charged in a murder investigation after a man's body was found in a caravan park.

Simon Clark, 54, was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, and Kirston Macklin, 52, Linda Mary Rowley, 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.

They will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police are continuing to appeal for information as to the whereabouts of Steve Baxter, 52, who is wanted on suspicion of murder.

Image copyright DYFED-POWYS POLICE Image caption Steve Baxter has been described a "dangerous individual" by police

Det Spt Huw Davies said: "We know he [Mr Baxter] was in the Bridgend area last Friday and we are aware that he has connections in west Wales, south Wales and south-west England areas.

"He is considered dangerous so I urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is not to approach him - call 999."