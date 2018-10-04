Image copyright Getty Images

A gang of "brazen and determined" burglars have hit a number of homes for cash and jewellery in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot in a spate of raids.

A total of 14 burglaries have occurred in Sketty, Morriston, Llansamelet, Neath Abbey, Jersey Marine, Gower and Killay since Sunday.

Police believe they are linked due to the similar ways the properties have been targeted.

Officers are urging the public to be vigilant.

South Wales Police said the suspects are visiting the area beforehand and are equipped with tools.

The majority of break-ins have happened in the early evening while the occupants have been out of the property.

The force said all the targeted addresses have been searched for cash and high value jewellery.

In some cases, the culprits have been disturbed but have escaped on each occasion.

Det Chief Insp Helen Woodward, of South Wales Police, said: "The culprits carrying out these burglaries are brazen and are clearly determined.

"I'd urge people to be wary of cold-callers. If you suspect someone calling at your address - perhaps claiming to be offering goods or services for sale or responding to a fictitious online advert - is suspicious, please report it."

Anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage is urged to get in touch.