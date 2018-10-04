Image copyright Family photo Image caption Imogen Evans had been suffering from stress and was having counselling sessions, the hearing was told

An athlete who took her own life after an argument with her mum was two months pregnant when she died, an inquest heard.

Imogen Evans, 28, who represented Wales at rowing and netball, was found dead by her mum at her home in Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 22 June.

Ms Evans, a solicitor, had battled with bulimia since university, Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying the row was a catalyst.

Following her death, Welsh Rowing issued a statement in July saying Ms Evans had had an "enviable determination, resilience, positivity and infectious laugh that stood her apart from the rest".

The inquest heard she had been living with partner Michael Stokes for a number of months and was "extremely happy" to find out she was pregnant.

But at the same time her relationship with her family in Newtown, Powys, had become strained, the hearing was told.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption On the day she died, Ms Evans sent her mum a text saying, "Don't worry, I will remove myself from the face of the earth"

On the day she died, Mr Stokes had left their home at around 07:30 BST, after she had decided to work from home.

The couple later exchanged texts saying they missed each other.

The inquest heard she later had an argument on the phone with her mum, Sue Evans, before sending a text saying: "Don't worry, I will remove myself from the face of the earth."

Mrs Evans sent several more messages before travelling to Hirwaun, where she found her daughter's body.

In a statement, Mrs Evans described her daughter as a "beautiful, talented, courageous and determined young woman".

"She was one of the top rowers for her age in the UK. She dedicated her life to sport, training three times a day."

Counselling sessions

The hearing was told that Ms Evans had been spending a lot of time at work, often working into the early hours of the morning.

She was suffering from stress and had been having counselling sessions at the Priory Hospital in Bristol.

Coroner Andrew Barkley said: "What is clear is that there was an argument with her mother that morning.

"It's that argument with her mother that was the catalyst for what then happened."

After the hearing, Mr Stokes said Ms Evans was "absolutely the best thing that ever happened to me and we had started planning the rest of our lives together".