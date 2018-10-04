Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Gemma Evans is due to be sentenced after previously admitting causing death by careless driving

A driver who killed another motorist in a crash moments after using her mobile phone has been cleared of causing death by dangerous driving.

Gemma Evans, 23 and of Brecon, had previously admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Diane Price, 58, also from Brecon, died at the scene of the crash on the A40 at Llanspyddid, Powys, on 9 December 2016.

At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Judge Patrick Curran QC described it as "a very sad and serious case".

A jury took less than two hours to find Evans not guilty of killing Mrs Price by dangerous driving.

She is due to be sentenced later after previously admitting causing death by careless driving.

Image caption A jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court took less than two hours to clear Evans of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving

Mrs Price had been driving home at 07:30 GMT after visiting her elderly father as Evans was driving in the opposite direction on her way to work.

Prosecutor Tom Scapens told the court how Evans' car had veered out of her lane across the road and into the path of Mrs Price.

Her mobile phone activity showed that seconds before she had been exchanging messages with friend Kirsty Arrowsmith, making arrangements for a night out, the court had heard.

"Miss Evans replied with four heart emojis saying 'Overslept.com', along with a cheeky monkey face and three kisses," Mr Scapens had said.

Evans had received a message from Ms Arrowsmith two minutes and nine seconds before the 999 call was made to report the accident, Mr Scapens had told the court.

"The prosecution say she was grossly distracted by her mobile phone at the time of the collision," he added.