Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Mold Crown Court heard that Christopher Griffiths, formerly known as Christopher Davies, changed addresses without telling police

A convicted child rapist who went on holiday without informing police is back behind bars.

Mold Crown Court heard Christopher Griffiths, 43, had visited Dubai, Mauritius and Egypt - breaching his terms as a sex offender.

Griffiths, from Connah's Quay, who was formerly known as Christopher Davies, was jailed for rape in 2007.

He admitted seven reporting offences and was jailed for eight months by Judge Rhys Rowlands.

Richard Edwards, prosecuting, said Griffiths was jailed for nine years at Caernarfon Crown Court in 2007 for the rape of a child and making a false statement to obtain a passport.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

This summer, North Wales Police discovered Griffiths had obtained a new passport in his new name and moved to a new address as well as got new bank and credit cards, without notifying the authorities.

Defending counsel Alex Leach said Griffiths had formed a new relationship.

His new partner did not know about his background at first but has since decided to stand by him, the court heard.

Mr Leach said Griffiths' actions had been "out of the desire to form a new life rather than a desire to commit fresh offences".

However, Judge Rowlands said Griffiths was well aware of the reporting requirements and sentenced him to eight months.