Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This year's event once again starts at Cardiff Castle

The starting pistol on Wales' biggest running event will fire later - with more than 25,000 expected to take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon.

The race will see professional athletes, celebrities and fundraisers tackle the 13-mile course.

Officials say this year's event is the biggest yet and could be worth more than £2.3m to the local economy.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the city centre as more than two dozen road closures are in place.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event - which is the UK's second largest half marathon behind The Great North Run.

Elite athletes from across the globe will be taking part in the event - including Kenya's John Lotiang and Edith Chelimo, who both set course records for the men's and women's events last year.

Wales' Dewi Griffiths will also be hoping to improve on last year's fourth place - which saw him set a personal best time of 1:01'33.

Among the celebrity contingent due to race are Keeping Faith star Eve Myles and Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.

Seasoned runners as well as newcomers will also be hitting the asphalt across the flat 13.1 mile course.

It begins at Cardiff Castle and goes past city landmarks such as the Wales Millennium Centre and Roath Park before finishing up at the Civic Centre.

Image copyright Kristian Speake Image caption Kristian Speake is tackling the marathon just months after learning to walk again

The half marathon will be an emotional occasion for Kristian Speake, who almost died after an attack left him in a coma for 24 days earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, from Haverfordwest, lost almost half of his skull and had to learn to walk again.

Mr Speake said: "I'm really excited about the event. I'm incredibly lucky to still be alive. At one point my parents had been told I might not make it through the night.

"Learning to walk again was very emasculating because I've always been active and played football."

Pembrokeshire council worker Mr Speak, who will be cheered on by parents Susan and Nigel as well as girlfriend Robyn, said even being able to take part in the event felt like a victory.

"The events of the past few months have been incredibly tough - not just physically but also mentally. I can't wait to be among the crowd and get out there," he said.

Also taking part are women from the Ebbw Vale-based running group Sole Sisters.

Co-founder Janine Price, 43, said: "There's 20 of us going in total - and for 15 of them are doing it for the first time. They have no idea what's in store.

"It's going to be my third time I've done the Cardiff Half Marathon and I'm more nervous than I've ever been before - I know how tough it can be."

Image copyright NSPCC Image caption NSPCC worker Stephen Nutt (inset) plans to run the race in fancy dress

However, while newcomers will be grateful for the route's flat terrain, it will not make much difference for NSPCC marketing manager Stephen Nutt - whose employers are the event's main charity.

Mr Nutt, 32, who will be donning a dinosaur costume and running as "Pantosaurus", has completed one training run in the outfit.

"Luckily, a couple of colleagues came with me as it's not very easy to see where you're going," he said. "The reaction from passers-by was quite funny."

'Cardiff Half' facts and figures