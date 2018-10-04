Image copyright Jackie Grice Image caption Martin Grice prepares food and serves customers at the Alyn Waters country park

Businesses which provide work opportunities for people with disabilities look set to close.

Wrexham council officers have recommended the closure of Le Cafe and Portable Appliance Testing in Rhosddu, and the Coverall laundry in Rhosymedre.

The cafe at Alyn Waters Country Park in Gwersyllt would have a new operator,

Relatives of two people with Down's syndrome say they fear they would lose the independence and self-worth they get from their work placements.

The changes - aimed at saving £334,000 - are being recommended for approval by Wrexham's ruling executive board next Tuesday,

However, a scrutiny committee has requested a pause until new arrangements are made for the 36 people affected, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption Karen Hughes' sister, Helen, uses the Day and Work Opportunities scheme to work at a cafe

Karen Hughes, from Holt, told the BBC in May that closing or changing services may end up costing the council more to provide support for people like her sister Helen.

"Working at Alyn Waters gives her a sense of identity which makes her feel part of our family - that she's doing her little bit," she said.

Jackie Grice, from Bangor-on-Dee, said her son Martin "loves" his work at the cafe, and worries he may "withdraw into himself" if he lost the opportunity.

Derek Wright, who chairs the safeguarding, communities and wellbeing scrutiny committee, said in September the "very vulnerable" people affected felt their views had been ignored during a consultation exercise.

"They've had their benefits cut and this is one of the stable things in their life - and that's now changing as well," he said.

Wrexham council leader Mark Pritchard said the authority wanted to work with voluntary organisations and others to "give more choice to these individuals" in terms of work opportunities.