Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Twelve people were rescued after the blaze at Belgrave House Hotel

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a guest in a hotel fire in Aberystwyth.

Damion Harris, 31, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates via videolink to face two charges in relation to the fire at Belgrave House Hotel in July.

He is charged with the murder of Juozas Tunaitis and causing grievous bodily harm to another guest, Richard Simnett.

Mr Harris was remanded in custody and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Harris, of Llanbadarn, only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and to say that he understood the charges.

Police said Lithuanian national Mr Tunaitis had been in Aberystwyth as a contractor working as a fire safety officer at the university.