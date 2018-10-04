Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family said they are "devastated" about his death

A fifth arrest has been made in a Carmarthenshire murder investigation.

Simon Clark, 54, was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, on 28 September.

A renewed appeal was also made for help finding Steve Baxter, also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy or William Tidy.

"We are keen to trace Steve Baxter as soon as possible as he is considered to be a dangerous individual," Det Ch Insp Paul Jones said.

"While we know he was in the Bridgend area last Friday we are aware that he has connections in the west Wales, south Wales and south west England areas," he added.

A man, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody along with two women, aged 52 and 46, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers are also continuing to question a man, 40, on suspicion of murder while a 48-year-old has been released without charge.