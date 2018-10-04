Image caption Sir Karl Jenkins is appearing at the Swansea International Festival which runs until Sunday

It is "impossible" that another internationally renowned composer could come from Swansea following music funding cuts, Sir Karl Jenkins said.

He is one of a numbers of figures to speak out, saying only children of "wealthy parents" will be able to afford to buy instruments.

Sir Karl, from Penclawdd, will be awarded the freedom of Swansea later, at the city's international festival.

The Welsh Government has said it remains "committed" to teaching music.

Sir Karl said it will be an "emotional day".

He is joining former Wales football manager Chris Coleman and US President Jimmy Carter in receiving the freedom of the city.

"Swansea always was my hometown and a town it was until 1969," said the 74-year-old.

"I already have the freedom of the city of London but this is special."

Considered one of the UK's most popular contemporary composers, Sir Karl was previously a member of jazz and progressive rock bands in the 1970s, including Soft Machine.

He cited his musical father, education in Penclawdd and Gowerton and watching performances at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall, as being big influences on his career.

However, a Welsh Assembly committee heard earlier this year how music service provision now varied in schools across the country because of budget cuts.

"It's impossible [there can be another renowned composer from Swansea]," he told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

"The first money to go is for the arts, the funding goes and that is the end really.

Image caption An assembly committee was told earlier this year that school music services were in a vulnerable position

"Only elite children, children of wealthy parents can then have that education."

He described music as being as important as other activities such as sport because it "brings people together".

Sir Karl added: "Everything was free originally [in schools]. Virtually every kid had a chance to develop as a musician.

"It's been very damaging to the culture. I know a few people still struggling on with brass bands back at home."