Searches in Cardiff and Neath for man wanted in murder probe
Searches have been carried out by police hunting a man who is wanted as part of a murder investigation.
Police have carried out searches in properties the Fairwater area of Cardiff and Neath for Steve Baxter, 52, after Simon Clark died.
The 54-year-old was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on Friday.
Mr Baxter who was last seen in the Bridgend area that day was described a "dangerous individual" by police.
He is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy and has connections in west and south Wales, and south-west England.
Dyfed-Powys Police urged anyone who sees Mr Baxter not to approach him and contact them.
A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody along with two women, 46 and 52, who have been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.