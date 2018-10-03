Image caption The trial is being held at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court

A 23-year-old driver who killed another motorist in a crash was "grossly distracted" by sending messages on her mobile phone, a court heard.

Gemma Evans, 23, denies causing death by dangerous driving but admits causing death by careless driving of Diane Price, 58.

The jury was given a print-out of Ms Evans's phone activity in the minutes before the crash at Llanspyddid, Powys.

It showed texts with a friend including an emoji image of a "cheeky monkey".

Ms Evans, of Brecon, claimed she put her mobile in the car's cup holder on the morning of the crash on 9 December 2016 and did not use it during her journey.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens said: "We examined her mobile phone and found she was using it up to the point of collision."

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard Ms Evans's Mini suddenly veered across the road on a straight stretch of the A40, near Brecon.

She had been driving to work at 07:30 GMT while Mrs Price, from Brecon, was coming the other way after spending the night caring for her elderly father.

Ms Evans's mobile phone activity showed she had been exchanging messages with friend Kirsty Arrowsmith, making arrangements for a night out, the court heard.

Mr Scapens said the first message, from Miss Arrowsmith at 07:25, said: "Hey you, drinking tonight or having a quiet one?"

'Logical explanation'

He said: "Miss Evans replied with four heart emojis saying: 'Overslept.com', along with a cheeky monkey face and three kisses."

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard the two friends also swapped messages about what they were going to wear on the night out.

Mr Scapens told the jury: "Gemma Evans received another message from Kirsty Arrowsmith two minutes and nine seconds before the 999 call was made to report the accident.

"The pattern of the phone activity shows that Gemma Evans was grossly distracted while she was driving her car.

"That is the only logical explanation for the accident - the only reason was the mobile phone."

The court heard Ms Evans had no memory of what happened as a result of her injuries.

Ms Price died of her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The trial continues.